Witness of Dayton shooting recounts horror

DAYTON, Ohio-- One day after a shooter unleashed terror on the streets of Dayton, Ohio, many who witnessed the shooting are trying to press forward.

Inside the Oregon Express on Monday, manager Mike Hoover returned to work, but said he could not shake what he witnessed.

"Every car come reversing down the street every person. It was like the ocean, a wave, just waves of people running and screaming," Hoover said.

Hoover said he heard about 50 rapid fire gunshots and watched in horror as people began to fall in the street outside the restaurant window.

"So a lot of them, it was bad," Hoover said pausing as he dropped his gaze to cry. "Lot of people got hurt, a lot friends."

Among the nine people killed was Thomas "T.J." McNichols, 25. His cousin, Pastor Norman Scearce, said when he found out later that morning, he was in "complete and utter disbelief."

"He was supposed to be in church yesterday," Scearce said. "He was supposed to be there with us and just never made it."

