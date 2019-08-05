Video shows wrong-way driver on I-90 before deadly crash; Victims identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the moments before a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland that killed three people.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between West 25th Street and West 98th Street just before midnight on Sunday.

Cleveland police said Michael Kantos, 58, was driving the wrong way and hit another car with four people inside.

The driver and one passenger were killed. Two 19-year-old women were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with critical injuries. Kantos also died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 19-year-old Maxfield Ligon, of Reminderville, and 20-year-old Cidney Nicole Thomas, of Bedford Heights.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol may have been a factor, according to Cleveland police.