Video shows Newburgh Heights police chase that led to crash, foot pursuit

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A man with several drunken driving arrests and more than 25 license suspension was arrested this weekend on another OVI charge.

Michael Siggers, 40, of Cleveland, was arrested after leading a Newburgh Heights police officer on a chase and a foot pursuit.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy said the chase happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The officer was on Washington Park Boulevard when he saw the vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed," the chief told FOX 8.

The officer pulled Siggers over, but moments after the stop, he took off.

The officer chased him, but Siggers crashed on Chard Avenue. He hit a utility pole and then took off running.

"The officer did a great job," Majoy said. "He chased him and was able to deploy his taser to get him to stop."

Siggers was arrested and is facing several charges, including OVI and resisting arrest.