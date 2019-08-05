Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 were returning from Cedar Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A group of four people were returning from Cedar Point when their car was hit by a wrong-way driver Sunday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 east near the West 85th Street overpass. Cleveland police said Michael Kantos, 58, entered the highway at West 25th Street going the wrong way before hitting another vehicle.

He died in the crash, and so did the driver and a passenger from the other car.

The victims were identified as Maxfield Ligon, 19, of Reminderville and Cidney Nicole Thomas, 20, of Bedford Heights. Two more passengers, both 19-year-old women, were critically injured.

The group of four were returning from a day at Cedar Point, according to the Twinsburg City School District.

Ligon was a 2018 graduate of Twinsburg High School and was enrolled at Kent State's Twinsburg campus for fall classes.

"It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person, especially one who is part of our Tiger family. Mrs. Ligon told me how excited Max was to be returning to his studies at Kent State University this fall," said Kathryn Powers, Twinsburg superintendent.

In a letter to parents, the district said counselors will be available at the high school.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol may have been a factor, according to Cleveland police.

