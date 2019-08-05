Trampolines recalled after reports of breaking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Jump trampolines have been recalled because the legs can collapse.

There have been dozens of reports of the welds on the metal railings failing.

This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps.

The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat.

The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs.

The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries.

Super Jumper is offering kits to repair them.

They were sold at Wayfair, Amazon, Hayneedle and Overstock from November 2011 throught June 2019.