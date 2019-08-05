LIVE: Plea deal reportedly reached in case of teen charged in armed robbery of Cleveland priest



CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of the teens involved in an attack on a Cleveland priest has reportedly reached a plea deal.

Amin Walker Jr. is expected to plead guilty to his charges in court Monday afternoon.

Father John Kumse was collecting eggs from the chicken coop outside of St. Mary’s Church on East 155th Street on Dec. 11, 2017. He said he noticed two teens hiding in the bushes.

Prosecutors said Jaylen Miller and Walker demanded the victim’s belongings and chased him before firing three shots. Kumse fell and was injured while the teens fled in a van, which was stolen from a group home.

Terrance Kimbrough, 16, who was the driver, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Kenitra Robinson, 19, was given probation and community service in connection with the case.

Miller previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose sentenced him to nine years in prison.

Continuing coverage of this story here