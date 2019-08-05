Portion of I-90E closed in Cleveland due to fatal wrong-way crash

Posted 12:59 am, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18AM, August 5, 2019

CLEVELAND – Police say 1 person is dead and multiple others are hurt after a crash on I-90.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 are currently closed from West 25th to West 98th, according to police.

Police say a driver was going the wrong way before a head-on collision occurred.

It happened just before midnight Sunday.

Authorities have not yet released conditions of those who were injured in the crash.

