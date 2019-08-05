Ohio Representative blames ‘drag queen advocates,’ video games and Obama for shootings

DAYTON, Ohio– A member of the Ohio House of Representatives is blaming an interesting array of people for mass shootings the day after nine people were killed in Dayton.

A 24-year-old gunman opened fire in the popular Oregon District early Sunday morning. He killed nine, including his sister, and injured dozens more before he was killed by police.

State Rep. Candice Keller, a Republican from Middletown, located about 20 miles from Dayton, posted on Facebook on Monday. The post, which is no longer visible to the public, reads:

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs. The breakdown of traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessnesss, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students); disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans )thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members who are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President. “Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue.”

