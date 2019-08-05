Newburgh Heights officer sits under umbrella with speed camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Drivers along Interstate 77 in Newburgh Heights have noticed an officer sitting in a chair under a small umbrella between Harvard and Fleet avenues.

The mayor said there is nothing sneaky about the officer operating a speed camera and the umbrella is just a way to keep him cool on a hot summer day.

"Do something resembling the speed limit, and it doesn't matter if he's sitting there or not. Period," Mayor Trevor Elkins said. "If you're not speeding, if you're not violating the law excessively, because we're actually telling you it's OK for you to speed a little bit. Just don't be a jerk."

The village maintains it's use of speed cameras is designed to improve safety on the highway, but critics said it's a money grab.