Missing Adult Alert issued for Richland County man with dementia

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Richard Hall in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports Mr. Hall has dementia and hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

At that time, he was in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with Ohio license plate number HPY5634 and driving on Springmill North Road in Shelby.

Mr. Hall was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, tennis shoes and a blue t-shirt.

Call 911 if you’ve seen him.

