Miami Valley tragedy: What we know about the men and women killed in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – Nine people were killed Sunday around 1 a.m. in Dayton’s Oregon District in a mass shooting.

The victims were identified by Dayton police Sunday afternoon. We’re now starting to learn more about their lives.

Here are their names:

Lois Ogelsby, 27

Megan Betts, 22 (Dayton police confirm she is the suspected gunman’s sister.)

Syed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Thomas McNichols

Donna Johnson, aunt of Thomas McNichols spoke to CNN at a vigil Sunday. She said the father of four kids, ages 2 to 8, was a gentle giant who had lots of love.

“I will tell his kids that they had an amazing dad,” Johnson said. “We’re just always going to honor his memory with love.”

Nicholas Cumer

Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student at a university in Pennsylvania who was interning with a facility in Dayton for people battling cancer was among those killed in the Ohio city early Sunday.

Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University.

“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others,” university President Malachi Van Tassell said in a statement. The university, in Loretto, Pennsylvania, is the oldest Franciscan institution of higher learning in the United States.

The family released the following statement through a relative: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our Nicholas in this senseless act on August 4. As our family grieves, we ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Cumer had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which strives to improve the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance offered Cumer a full-time position just days before he was killed, the organization said on its website. It described Cumer as hard-working, dedicated and one week away from completing his internship.

“He was well liked and respected by everyone on our team, and we all will miss him very much,” the organization said.

Van Tassell said a Mass in Cumer’s memory will be arranged on campus this week.

Lois Oglesby

Lois Oglesby, 27, was in nursing school and looked forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children, her cousin said. She was also the mother of a newborn and had an older daughter.

Derasha Merrett told the Dayton Daily News that she was up feeding her own newborn when a friend called her at 3 a.m. Sunday to tell her, through sobs, that Oglesby had died in the Dayton shooting.

“She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person,” Merrett said. “I have cried so much, I can’t cry anymore.”

Merrett said she and her cousin grew up in the same church, were on the same drill team and that Oglesby worked at her children’s day care center.

“We all grew up in this little town, Merrett said. “We’re all family.”

