‘Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,’ President Trump tells the nation after 29 killed in mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso

President Donald Trump is calling the recent mass shootings "evil attacks" that are crimes "against all humanity" and says unity must replace hatred in society.

Trump gave a speech from the White House on Monday following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded. He called the shootings "barbaric slaughters."

Trump says "in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy."

He urges Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

President Donald Trump says Washington "must come together" in the wake of two mass shootings this weekend to "get strong background checks" for gun users. But he is providing no details on what sort of legislation he would support.

President Trump called the weekend shooting attacks “domestic terrorism,” adding that he’s called on the FBI to devote further resources to preventing further attacks.

He identified the internet and social media as areas for reform.

“We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

Whatever they need. We must recognize that the internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalized disturbed minds and perform demented acts,” Trump said.

“We must shine a light on the dark recesses of the internet and stop mass murderers before they start,” he continued.