Lorain police find missing 6-year-old girl

Editor’s Note: The child has been found.

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police have issued an alert for 6-year-old Gracie McDougal.

The child walked away from the 1100 block of W. 8th between 8 and 9 Monday morning, according to police.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple dress with pink flowers on it.

Gracie was also wearing a diaper.

She is nonverbal and has autism.

