Letters reveal more security issues at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND-- There are more security issues at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport just weeks after the airport security manager resigned and months after a series of security breaches.

We tracked down the former security manager and we went one-on-one with the airport director.

Records obtained by FOX 8 show in June and July, the Transportation Security Administration issued four letters of investigation.

Airport Security Manager Howard Phillips resigned on July 15 citing a “lack of support” from city hall to keep the airport meeting federal regulations.

In the latest cases, an airport official waited 22 hours to report a “badge violation” concerning employees required to swipe their badges to get in and out of the secured area. The airport official “forgot to report” the incident.

In another case, the city failed to tell airport security about an employee who “terminated employment” and no longer should have had access to a secured area.

The other two letters are heavily redacted or blacked out. They both refer to testing done by TSA to check on badges and access to secure areas.

On Monday, the I-Team found Phillips at his home. He came to the door said he had no comment. As we tried to press forward with questions, he quickly shut the door.

We recently showed you a car barreling onto the airfield unnoticed, a man jumping a fence into a restricted area, and two city officials punished for bypassing checkpoints.

So we also went to airport director Robert Kennedy, and asked why do we keep seeing the same things?

Kennedy called the airport safe. He said he believes what the federal authorities find helps the airport close gaps.

"People, sometimes, do not do what they're supposed to do. And we improve our program, so its always about a constant improvement," Kennedy said.

The former security manager said in a resignation letter, that he stepped down because of a "lack of support" from the city of Cleveland to meet safety regulations. Kennedy said the Airport is improving training and technology.

"I have a bigger perspective of what works and what does not. And in this case, we think that we have a good program going forward," Kennedy said.

The Transportation Security Administration said after the letters of investigation, the TSA can simply make recommendations to the city, or the TSA can take action against individual workers, or even issue fines against the city.