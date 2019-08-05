× Kelly and Donna stop at MGM Grand to talk about being the most popular teens in 90210

Kelly and Donna have left 90210 and are coming to the 44067.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, who once played the coolest girls at Beverly Hills High, are going on tour and making a stop at MGM Northfield Park.

The event is being billed as the “ultimate girls night.”

It’s described as an interactive, live talk show.

Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling LIVE: A Night to Remember comes to MGM Northfield November 14.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.