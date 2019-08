Jenna Bush Hager has given birth to her third child.

Henry Harold “Hal” Hager was born Friday at 9:02 a.m., Hager wrote in a post on Instagram.

Today reports Hal weighed seven pounds and five ounces, measuring at 19.29 inches long. He’s the first grandson for both sides of the family.

Today reports he got his first name from his father and his middle name from Jenna’s grandfather, Harold Welch, who was Laura Bush’s father.

They have two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

