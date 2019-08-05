Isolated strong storms on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front continues to head our way, but before it gets here we can expect another round of pop-up to scattered storms tomorrow. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid 80’s.

The Buckeye State is under a “MARGINAL” risk for severe storms. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds the main threat. We’ll also be watching for localized flooding. Some locations could get well over and inch in a short period of time. Stay tuned. There’s a higher chance of rain with at least 70% coverage in the afternoon ahead of the front. Here’s a glimpse at future radar below for late afternoon Tuesday.

The cold front moves in Wednesday followed by an additional front on Thursday, keeping our pattern unsettled for a couple of days. A nice, pleasant stretch follows as we head into the upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: