I-77 north in Cleveland closed overnight

CLEVELAND– A portion of Interstate 77 north in Cleveland is closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic pattern shift.

This work will re-open I-77 north between Pershing Avenue and I-490 to three lanes, three months ahead of schedule, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Detours:

For I-77 northbound at I-480, the detour will be I-480 west to SR 176 north to I-490 east to I-77 north

For I-77 northbound at I-490 ramp, the detour will be Pershing Avenue east to Broadway Avenue north to I-490.

For I-77 northbound to Broadway Avenue ramp, the detour will be Pershing Avenue east to Broadway Avenue.