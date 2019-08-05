FOX 8 I-Team uncovers more security issues at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more security issues at Hopkins Airport just weeks after the Airport Security Manager resigned and months after a series of security breaches.

Records obtained by FOX 8 show, in June and July, the Transportation Security Administration issued 4 letters of investigation.

Airport Security Manager Howard Phillips resigned July 15 citing a “lack of support” from City Hall to keep Hopkins Airport meeting federal regulations.

In the latest cases, an airport official waited 22 hours to report a “badge violation” concerning employees required to swipe their badges to get in and out of the secured area.

The airport official “forgot to report” the incident.

In another case, the City failed to tell Airport security about an employee who “terminated employment” and no longer should have had access to a secured area.

The other two letters are heavily redacted, or blacked out.

They both refer to testing done by TSA to check on badges and access to secure areas.

