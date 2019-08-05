Death toll in El Paso Walmart shooting rises to 22 after more victims die at hospital

EL PASO, Texas – Two more people died Monday at a Texas hospital, pushing the death toll from a weekend of mass shootings to 31.

The gunman opened fire Saturday in what authorities are investigating as an act of domestic terrorism. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius, was booked on capital murder charges. He allegedly opened fire in an El Paso shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, leaving 22 dead and more than two dozen injured, police said.

It was the third mass shooting in the United States in a week — and less than 24 hours later, another deadly shooting spree in Dayton, Ohio, left nine dead.

Continuing coverage, here.