CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old twin boys.

Christian Allen and Tristan Allen left their house on St. James Avenue Monday morning while their father was running errands, police said.

The brothers, who both have autism, may be riding their bicycles. They are 4 feet tall and weigh 75 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to called police at 216-621-1234 or 911.