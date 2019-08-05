Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s corpse flower close to blooming

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo posted an updated on its corpse flower Monday afternoon.

The famously foul-smelling flower is getting ready to bloom for the fourth time in 25 years.

“The spathe is getting much darker and the plant’s growth has slowed down over the past two days, which are all signs that we are close to bloom,” the zoo said on Monday.

Click here to watch a live feed of the corpse flower

The bloom and the smell typically last about 24 hours.

Visitors can find it in the zoo’s RainForest.

