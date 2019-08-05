× ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Cleveland killing

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Lamar Polk.

Polk is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Tavion Hollins, 29, in a field near E. 61st and Bonna Ave. in Cleveland on July 21.

Polk is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.