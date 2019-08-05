Akron city officials review safety plan in wake of Dayton shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The mass shooting in Dayton has Akron city leaders mobilizing to make sure their popular sites and downtown district remain safe.

A spokesperson for the city confirms the mayor’s office is “taking appropriate steps and working with Akron Police Chief Ken Ball and APD’s command staff." They are closely evaluating the city’s public safety plan and presence at upcoming events.

Additionally, popular businesses and locations, like Canal Park, have been contacted and encouraged to review their safety and security measures.

The shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton left nine people dead and dozens more injured. It was preceded by another mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that claimed the lives of 22 people.

