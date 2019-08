Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police say two people were killed and multiple others were hurt in a head-on collision on I-90.

It happened just before midnight Sunday on I-90 eastbound, between W. 25th and W. 98th.

Police say a car was going west in the eastbound lanes when it hit another vehicle head-on.

I-90 east was closed for several hours after the crash.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.