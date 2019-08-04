× Community members, leaders attend vigil in Dayton honoring mass shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio — A vigil is being held in Dayton’s Oregon District Sunday evening to honor the victims of an early morning shooting.

Nine people, who range in age from 22 to 57, were killed and at least 27 others injured when a gunman opened fire in the popular nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Here are the names of those who lost their lives:

Lois Ogelsby, 27

Megan Betts, 22

Syed Saleh, 38

Derek Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

People across the nation have issued their support for the victims’ loved ones and the Dayton community as a whole.

Dayton city leaders are encouraging anyone who would like to share their support to participate in the vigil, taking place at 8 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Oregon District.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of those who lost their lives.

The Dayton Foundation has established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to support those impacted by this tragedy. Click here to learn more or make a contribution.

The shooting in Dayton comes less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas took the lives of 20.

