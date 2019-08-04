A group hold signs in solidarity at a vigil held for those who were affected by a shooting in Dayton, Ohio on August 04, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
Community members, leaders attend vigil in Dayton honoring mass shooting victims
A group hold signs in solidarity at a vigil held for those who were affected by a shooting in Dayton, Ohio on August 04, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
DAYTON, Ohio — A vigil is being held in Dayton’s Oregon District Sunday evening to honor the victims of an early morning shooting.
Nine people, who range in age from 22 to 57, were killed and at least 27 others injured when a gunman opened fire in the popular nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Here are the names of those who lost their lives:
Lois Ogelsby, 27
Megan Betts, 22
Syed Saleh, 38
Derek Fudge, 57
Logan Turner, 30
Nicholas Cummer, 25
Thomas McNichols, 25
Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36
Monica Brickhouse, 39
People across the nation have issued their support for the victims’ loved ones and the Dayton community as a whole.
Dayton city leaders are encouraging anyone who would like to share their support to participate in the vigil, taking place at 8 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Oregon District.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of those who lost their lives.
The Dayton Foundation has established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to support those impacted by this tragedy. Click here to learn more or make a contribution.
The shooting in Dayton comes less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas took the lives of 20.