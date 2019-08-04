Warm evening tonight followed by muggy Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A warm evening Sunday night. The temps will still be in the 80s. Overnight lows will be into the low-60s.

It’s a hot start to the week with a cooler finish. Our Monday could start with some patchy fog if you received rain Sunday. Monday will be muggy and warm day.

The chance of getting rain Monday is very slim. There is a better chance of rain starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. But if you’re looking for rain, there are few days that we might get some! Here are the rain totals by the end of the week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.