Vehicle fire on I-71N in Medina County causes lane closures, delays

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 71 northbound in Medina County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on I-71, before I-76, near mile marker 208. in Westfield Township.

The right two lanes of the interstate are currently shut down. OSHP has does not have an estimated time the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and expect delays.

OSHP says they have not been made aware of any injuries.

