Troopers seek identity of man who was hit by a car in Wayne County

Posted 8:13 am, August 4, 2019, by

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio – The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

Around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to Overton Road near McAfee Road.

According to a press release, a driver was headed northbound on Overton when he hit a man who was in the road.

Troopers say the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Akron City Hospital.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the man is.

If you can help, call (330)264-0575.

