Surveillance video captures moment gunfire erupted in Dayton

**WARNING: This video may be considered graphic, disturbing to some**

DAYTON, Ohio -- Officials have released surveillance video capturing the moment gunfire erupted in Dayton's Oregon District early Sunday morning.

The video shows people falling to the ground and taking cover during the attack.

Police say Connor Betts, 24, fired an assault rifle in the popular nightlife district around 1 a.m., killing nine people, including his sister, and injuring at least 27 others.

Dayton police say Betts began shooting near a bar called Ned Peppers. He was armed with a .223-caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition and was gunned down about 30 seconds after his rampage began.

Authorities said during a press conference Sunday afternoon that Betts' motive remains unclear at this time.

