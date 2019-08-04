Sunny and low 80s Sunday with slight rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nice, dry and comfortable start this morning! Dew point temps in the 50’s, those will increase a touch this afternoon.

A few clouds will start coming in with a very weak front dropping in from the north.

There is a chance of a few spotty showers starting around 11 A.M. to about 3 P.M.

The chance of getting rain is very slim, there is a better chance of rain starting Tuesday through Thursday.

Here’s a look at the front passes Sunday which could trigger a local shower this afternoon.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

