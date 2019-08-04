Police identify men and women killed in Dayton mass shooting; suspected shooter’s sister among the dead



DAYTON, Ohio – The victims of a mass shooting in Dayton have been identified.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, police said they were all from the Miami Valley.

Here are their names:

Lois Ogelsby, 27

Megan Betts, 22 (Dayton police confirm she is the suspected gunman’s sister.)

Syed Saleh, 38

Derek Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Police killed the gunman at the scene.

According to police, 24-year-old Connor Betts was armed with a .223 rifle and opened fire just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the Oregon district.

Police say he was wearing body armor and had extra ammunition. Officers were able to take him down in under 60 seconds.

“We will never know how many lives were saved,” Governor Mike DeWine said Sunday afternoon.

