Police: Dayton shooter had at least 100 rounds, was native to area

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities say a shooter wearing a bulletproof vest, mask and hearing protection and carrying at least 100 rounds opened fire on the streets of a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio.

Police Chief Richard Biehl says the shooter killed his sister and eight others in less than 30 seconds before police fatally shot him.

Biehl says he can't yet answer why 24-year-old Connor Betts began shooting early Sunday in Dayton's Oregon District.

Biehl says the .223-caliber rifle Betts used was ordered online from Texas and transferred to Betts at a firearms dealer in the area.

Officials say 27 more people were wounded, either by gunfire or as they fled.

Police also say Betts went to high school and college in the area and worked at an eatery.

His college and the restaurant where he worked say they're providing law enforcement with any relevant information they have.

Sinclair Community College says Betts attended there and studied psychology but wasn't enrolled this summer.

Chipotle confirmed he worked at one of its restaurants but released no other details.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools also confirmed Betts graduated in 2013 but didn't immediately release information about his records.It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

