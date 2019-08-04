× Ohio senators say Dayton shooting is call to action

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio’s U.S. senators have visited Dayton, Ohio, after the mass shooting there and say the tragedy is a call to action.

Investigators say a 24-year-old white man wearing body armor opened fire in a popular entertainment district early Sunday. Authorities say he killed nine people, including his sister, before he was fatally shot by police.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says responding with thoughts and prayers isn’t enough and stronger gun safety laws are needed.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he saw workers cleaning blood off the sidewalks when he visited the scene in Dayton’s Oregon District. He says it’s an unspeakable tragedy and the discussion needs to include not just policy changes, but issues such as mental health supports.

City officials say a fund to help victims has been set up through The Dayton Foundation.

