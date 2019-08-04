Pairs of shoes are piled behind the Ned Peppers bar belonging to victims of an active shooting that took place in Dayton, Ohio on August 04, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers. The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
Ohio senators say Dayton shooting is call to action
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio’s U.S. senators have visited Dayton, Ohio, after the mass shooting there and say the tragedy is a call to action.
Investigators say a 24-year-old white man wearing body armor opened fire in a popular entertainment district early Sunday. Authorities say he killed nine people, including his sister, before he was fatally shot by police.
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says responding with thoughts and prayers isn’t enough and stronger gun safety laws are needed.
Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he saw workers cleaning blood off the sidewalks when he visited the scene in Dayton’s Oregon District. He says it’s an unspeakable tragedy and the discussion needs to include not just policy changes, but issues such as mental health supports.
City officials say a fund to help victims has been set up through The Dayton Foundation.