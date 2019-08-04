NFL reporter Don Banks dies at 56 after attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Veteran football writer Don Banks died after attending the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Ceremonies in Canton Saturday night.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who recently hired Banks to cover the NFL, paramedics were called to a North Canton hotel where he was found unresponsive.

Banks died in his sleep early Sunday morning, the Review-Journal reports. He was 56 years old.

For the past three seasons, Banks work for The Athletic-Boston, producing the “Snap Judgments” column and other NFL content. Prior to that, he was part of Sport Illustrated’s NFL coverage team for 17 seasons.

Banks is survived by his wife, Alissa, and two sons, Matt, 28, and Micah, 21.