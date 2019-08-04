Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver; family seeking justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- 60-year-old Eastlake resident Curtis Ellis was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center Friday after suffering many severe injuries when his motorcycle was plowed into a concrete wall by a hit-and-run driver.

His daughter, Kayla Ellis said the hit and run happened on Interstate 71 southbound just before West 130th Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Ellis suffered a broken arm, as well as torn ligaments and muscles. His jaw was also broken and he had a half dozen teeth knocked out. He also suffered severe road rash all over his body.

Ellis said the car veered over the lanes so fast before striking him and he can't remember a good description of the car.

As Ellis was injured on the ground, a marine, nurses and another motorcyclist stopped to try and help him.

"Just a bunch of people. The whole freeway stopped to help me out and I'm grateful to those guys," Curtis Ellis said in a Facebook post from his hospital bed while recovering Sunday.

Ellis is also grateful for his medical staff at Metro, who helped him recover with surgeries over the weekend.

"The bones were popping out of the skin of my hand. They put pins in me and a plate in my hand," Curtis Ellis said.

Ellis, who is a brand new grandfather and a longtime machinist, is concerned he might never be able to use his hand effectively again.

"Everybody who is saying prayers for me, I just want to say thank you and I appreciate your help," Curtis Ellis said.

"I hope my dad gets justice for it. That guy needs to be locked up. Hope he ends up turning himself in. If it was a guy or a woman I don't know," said Kayla Ellis.

A GoFundMe account was established to assist with medical expenses. You can make a donation, here.