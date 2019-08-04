Monday Forecast: Warm, muggy with chance of pop-up storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It’s a hot start to the week with a cooler finish. Our Monday could start with some patchy fog; if you received rain Sunday, you’ll see some fog to start your work week. Monday will be muggy and warm day.

The chance of rain Monday is very slim, there is a better chance of rain starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. But if you’re looking for rain, there are few days that we might get some! Here are the rain totals by the end of the week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

