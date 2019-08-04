× ‘May God be with the victims of these two horrific crimes’: President Trump orders flags at half-staff in honor of the 29 killed in Dayton and El Paso

President Donald Trump has ordered flags flown at half-staff through sunset August 8 in honor of the the 29 people who were killed in Dayton and El Paso.

A gunman killed 20 people at a shopping center in El Paso Saturday afternoon. He’s in police custody.

Police in Dayton shot and killed the man they say opened fire on people in the city’s Oregon district. 9 people were killed.

Here’s the Presidential Proclamation: