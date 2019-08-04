‘Heartbroken’ for Dayton: Reactions on mass shooting in Ohio; 9 dead, 26 hurt

People in Ohio and around the world are reacting to the second mass shooting in America in less than 24 hours.

A gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring at least 26.

Dayton Police say, nine people killed and at least 16 more injured in Ohio bar shooting. https://t.co/ojpsDXSHq8 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 4, 2019

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

My heart is broken. For El Paso. For Dayton. For everyone who is impacted by the 40,000 gun deaths in our country every year. It’s on each and every one of us to end this crisis—and together, I still have faith that we will. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019

Senate President @LarryObhof on Dayton mass murder: "We are grateful for the heroic response of Dayton Police officers and other first responders. Our deepest sympathy goes to the families of those killed and wounded in this cowardly attack … — Randy Ludlow (@RandyLudlow) August 4, 2019

To our dedicated #FirstResponders and hospital staffs: Thank you. We may never know the number of lives saved. Too many in Dayton and El Paso lost their lives, yet countless survivors are able to hug thier loved ones today because of your dedication and bravery. https://t.co/EuPCpPUySl — Ohio AFL-CIO (@ohioaflcio) August 4, 2019

Our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the horrific tragedy in Dayton. — Ohio University (@ohiou) August 4, 2019

I'm deeply saddened by the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by these appalling acts of violence. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 4, 2019

Heartsick to hear the news out of El Paso and Dayton. Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, and we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 4, 2019

“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured. We are also angry – angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities. We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act. My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.” – Sen. Sherrod Brown

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy. I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.” – Gov. Mike DeWine

“I am absolutely heartbroken for our friends and family in Dayton. The Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus offers our sincerest condolences to all those suffering in the wake of this tragedy. We are so thankful to Dayton first responders who acted swiftly and with incredible bravery to ensure this situation did not escalate further. Our officers are heroes. Senseless gun violence has taken the lives of too many people across our country and now, again, in our state. This tragedy marks the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year alone and the second in 24 hours. I am praying for the victims, their families and the Dayton community, but it’s time for more than prayer. We, as lawmakers, must act to save more lives from being lost to gun violence.” – Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko

“I went to bed with a heavy heart because of El Paso and woke up to the tragic news from Dayton. These senseless acts of violence must stop. While we are still learning more about the details of this tragedy in Montgomery County, we are praying for the victims and their families and thank the officers who responded so quickly and bravely. I am talking to local leaders and law enforcement officials this morning. First and foremost, let’s get all the facts and help the community heal.” – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

Our hearts ache for the families and friends of all impacted by the violent acts in Dayton and El Paso. We are grateful for the quick actions of police/fire/ems/dispatchers to quickly respond and save lives. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 4, 2019

Another heartbreaking and senseless attack. Madness, this killing of God’s children. We mourn for the victims in Dayton and for the many who knew and loved them. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) August 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family’s affected by the senseless tragedy and safety forces who responded in El Paso Tx and Dayton Ohio. Honor those lost by doing good for your neighbors today. #toledofire pic.twitter.com/5lAbHgqdyc — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) August 4, 2019

