‘Heartbroken’ for Dayton: Reactions on mass shooting in Ohio; 9 dead, 26 hurt

Posted 8:55 am, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, August 4, 2019

People in Ohio and around the world are reacting to the second mass shooting in America in less than 24 hours.

A gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring at least 26.

“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured. We are also angry – angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities. We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act. My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.” – Sen. Sherrod Brown

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy. I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.” – Gov. Mike DeWine

“I am absolutely heartbroken for our friends and family in Dayton. The Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus offers our sincerest condolences to all those suffering in the wake of this tragedy. We are so thankful to Dayton first responders who acted swiftly and with incredible bravery to ensure this situation did not escalate further. Our officers are heroes. Senseless gun violence has taken the lives of too many people across our country and now, again, in our state. This tragedy marks the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year alone and the second in 24 hours. I am praying for the victims, their families and the Dayton community, but it’s time for more than prayer. We, as lawmakers, must act to save more lives from being lost to gun violence.” – Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko

“I went to bed with a heavy heart because of El Paso and woke up to the tragic news from Dayton. These senseless acts of violence must stop. While we are still learning more about the details of this tragedy in Montgomery County, we are praying for the victims and their families and thank the officers who responded so quickly and bravely. I am talking to local leaders and law enforcement officials this morning. First and foremost, let’s get all the facts and help the community heal.” – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.