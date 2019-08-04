‘Hate has no place in our country’: President Trump addresses mass shootings in Texas, Dayton

Posted 4:48 pm, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, August 4, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is denouncing two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that "we're going to take care" of the problem. He says he's been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement Monday.

Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill."

He says the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped."

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.