Governor DeWine orders flags at half staff following mass shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags in Ohio will remain at half staff in honor of the victims killed in Dayton.

9 people were killed and 16 injured when a man armed with a "long gun" and wearing body armor opened fire in Dayton's Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Governor DeWine issued a statement:

"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy."

Nan Whaley, Dayton's mayor said she is "heartbroken" in a post.

I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 4, 2019

