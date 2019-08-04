× Dayton Foundation establishes fund supporting loved ones of victims killed in mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Foundation has established a fund to support the loved ones of the victims in the fatal Oregon district shooting.

Nine people in Dayton, Ohio, were killed and 26 others injured early Sunday morning in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. A gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in the Oregon District, which is a popular nightlife area.

Here are the names of the victims.

Police say the suspected shooter is also deceased.

In response, the Dayton Foundation has established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund and is accepting donations to help people impacted by this tragedy.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims as well as our entire region, and we are working with the City of Dayton to help in any way that we can,” the foundation wrote on their website.

Those interested in supporting the fund can contribute online using a VISA, MasterCard, or American Express credit card.

Once you’ve completed your transaction, The Dayton Foundation will mail you a letter acknowledging your contribution. Gifts into your own account will be available for distribution to the charities of your choice in approximately three to five business days. Your contribution is fully tax deductible.

