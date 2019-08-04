× Booking photo of El Paso Walmart gunman released; prosecutors seeking death penalty

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities have booked 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius on capital murder charges.

This comes after he allegedly opened fire in an El Paso shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured, police said.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters Sunday that “we have to attribute that manifesto directly to him.” Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty.

Authorities have been working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before the attack was written by the suspected gunman. The document expressed concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

When asked whether the shooting was a hate crime, Allen said “it’s beginning to look more solidly like that is the case.”

Federal prosecutors say they’re treating the shooting as a domestic terrorism case.

