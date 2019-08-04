Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump postpone Youngstown visit in wake of Dayton shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and the president’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump are postponing their visit to Youngstown in wake of the mass shooting in Dayton.

Nine people were killed and at least 27 others injured early Sunday morning in Dayton’s Oregon District.  This was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Jessica Ditto, White House Deputy Communications Director, released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“In light of the tragic shooting, Secretary Carson and Advisor Ivanka Trump are postponing their planned visit to Youngstown, as they join Ohioans and people across the country in mourning those impacted by the horrific events that unfolded in Dayton, Ohio early this morning. Police and first responders must be able to allocate all available resources to assist the investigation and support the victims and families.

Secretary Carson and Ivanka expressed their condolences and support to Senator Portman and let him know that the event will be rescheduled at a future date.”

The two had planned to participate in a roundtable discussion with local officials regarding workforce development and opportunity zones in the Youngstown area. Following the roundtable, local businesses were expected to sign the Trump Administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers.

