× American Airlines donating $75K to Dayton, El Paso communities in wake of mass shootings

DAYTON, Ohio — American Airlines is supporting the Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas communities in wake of recent tragedy.

According to WDTN, American Airlines is donating $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund which was established to support those impacted by Sunday morning’s mass shooting. That particular shooting took nine lives.

The airline is also making an additional $75,000 donation to the El Paso Community Foundation in Texas, where a mass shooting took the lives of 20 people Saturday.

“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” Chairman and CEO Doug Parker told WDTN. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”

The donation to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund is reportedly being made on behalf of both American Airlines and PSA Airlines.

Dayton is home to PSA Airlines, which is one of America’s three wholly-owned subsidiary carriers.