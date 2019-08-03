Wonderful evening on tap: Clear skies, low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Get ready for a wonderful evening! No threat of rain, a clear sky and even the humidity is fairly low, so very comfortable to do what ever you want to do outside: eat outside or walk around downtown.

A nice sunny, dry, seasonable stretch through early Sunday morning! Sunday will feel a little warmer and muggier compared to Saturday. A few clouds will start coming in the morning, plus increasing humidity due to a front that will be passing by early Sunday. There is a chance of a few spotty storms starting around 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m. The chance of getting rain is very slim, there is a better chance of rain starting Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Weak front passes Sunday which could trigger a local storm Sunday afternoon. Chances are small. Here is our future radar for Sunday.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

