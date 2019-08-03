WATCH: Browns QB Baker Mayfield shotguns beer at Tribe game wearing Francisco Lindor jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- In an effort to ignite the crowd at a Cleveland Indians game Saturday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield actually may have turned the game around.

Mayfield was at Progressive Field with his wife, watching the Tribe face off against the Los Angeles Angels in a scoreless game.

That's when he was shown on the jumbotron wearing a Francisco Lindor jersey and proceeded to shotgun a beer, attempting to pump up the crowd.

Little did he know, this would actually ignite the Indians' bat.

After the fifth inning chug, Jason Kipnis got a 2-run home run to center, his 10th of the year, giving the Tribe a 2-0 lead.

Then later in the inning, Lindor hit the ball to almost the exact same spot, this time a 3-run shot, giving the Indians a 5-0 lead on the Angels.

Of course, video of Mayfield has already gone viral. But then again, who can be surprised? Our quarterback is already slated to become a Cleveland legend.

Twitter user @MarissaRazz707 shared video of this now viral moment with FOX 8.

