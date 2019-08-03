× Teen gets life in prison for strangling sister during dispute over wifi password

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during a dispute over a wifi password.

Testimony shows that on Feb. 2, 2018, Kevon Watkins, 18, was arguing with his mother about the internet service at their home in Macon, just south of Atlanta. Watkins, who was then 16, changed the password so he could play video games without others using the internet.

Watkins and his sister, then-20-year-old Alexus Breanna Watkins began to fight; their mother called for help when she couldn’t separate them, testimony said.

Watkins held his sister in a chokehold for about 15 minutes. When he finally released his sister upon a deputy’s commands, she fell to the floor. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Watkins waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a Bibb County judge hear testimony and review evidence in the case. He was found guilty of felony murder.