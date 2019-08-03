Sunday Forecast: Warm temps with chance of spotty showers, storms

CLEVELAND -- Check off another great summer day in Northeast Ohio! No weather worries overnight Saturday as temperatures will drop into the upper-50s for some, lower-60s in town or along the lake shore.  No need to worry about fog as our temps will equal our dew point, we’re too dry.

A nice sunny, dry start early Sunday morning!  Sunday will feel a little warmer and muggier compared to Saturday. A few clouds will start coming in the morning, plus increasing humidity due to a front that will be passing by early Sunday.  There is a chance of a few spotty storms starting around 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m.  The chance of getting rain is very slim, there is a better chance of rain starting Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weak front passes Sunday which could trigger a local storm Sunday afternoon. Chances are small. Here is our future radar for Sunday.

