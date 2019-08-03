Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shooting

EL PASO, Texas — Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat, El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Castillo told reporters.

One suspect is in custody, police said during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The El Paso mayor previously told CNN multiple suspects were in custody.

Police now say they only have one person in custody. There were initial reports of multiple suspects but as of right now there is only one person in custody.

At least 11 people have been transported to Del Sol Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero.

Multiple victims were earlier reported injured at a Walmart, according to KTSM.

Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, they tweeted.

“Scene is still active,” police wrote at 1:03 p.m. ET, adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

Police earlier said they received reports of multiple shooters and were “conducting (a) search of a very large area.”

Agents from the FBI office in El Paso are responding to the incident, the office told CNN.

A second mall about 2.5 miles away from Cielo Vista is also on lockdown, according to an employee at a liquor store attached to the mall.

Authorities put the mall on lockdown because of the reported shooting at Cielo Vista, Frankie Nunez, an employee at Bassett WB Liquors & Wine, said. An employee at the Target store at Bassett Place also confirmed the mall had been placed on lockdown.

At least three businesses are on lockdown in the area, about three miles south of El Paso International Airport.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and the White House is monitoring the situation.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who once represented the area in Congress, asked residents to follow the directions of first responders.

“Truly heartbreaking,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “Stay safe, El Paso.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the state Department of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement.

The scene is unfolding in the same week two employees were fatally shot at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Continuing coverage, here.